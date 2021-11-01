Get Involved spotlight: Healing with Horses Ranch

From Healing with Horses Ranch, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Healing with Horses Ranch is a 501(c)(3) non-profit equine-facilitated learning and therapy center that promotes increased independence and resilience through the power of the horse. By creating space for healthy relationships between horses and humans, we help students learn life skills in a safe, inclusive environment. We want to change lives, not just touch lives.

The equine is at the center of everything we do. They are the true teachers for each of our services, which include Adaptive Riding, Equine-Facilitated Learning, and Equine-Facilitated Psychotherapy. Each of our evidence-based programs allows us to address challenges experienced by at-risk individuals, veterans, and people with disabilities with a trauma-informed approach.

To get involved with Healing with Horses Ranch you can visit www.healingwirhhorsesranch.org for information about volunteering, services we provide, and other ways to help.

