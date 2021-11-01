© 2021 KUT

Get Involved spotlight: Healing with Horses Ranch

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published November 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT
HwHRLogo.png
Healing with Horses Ranch

From Healing with Horses Ranch, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Healing with Horses Ranch is a 501(c)(3) non-profit equine-facilitated learning and therapy center that promotes increased independence and resilience through the power of the horse. By creating space for healthy relationships between horses and humans, we help students learn life skills in a safe, inclusive environment. We want to change lives, not just touch lives.

The equine is at the center of everything we do. They are the true teachers for each of our services, which include Adaptive Riding, Equine-Facilitated Learning, and Equine-Facilitated Psychotherapy. Each of our evidence-based programs allows us to address challenges experienced by at-risk individuals, veterans, and people with disabilities with a trauma-informed approach.

To get involved with Healing with Horses Ranch you can visit www.healingwirhhorsesranch.org for information about volunteering, services we provide, and other ways to help.

Michael Lee
Mike is a features producer at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for KUT.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
