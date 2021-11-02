© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Life & Arts

'White Space, Black Hood' with Sheryll Cashin

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sheryll Cashin, the Carmack Waterhouse professor of law, civil rights and social justice at Georgetown University and author of White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality.

According to national housing experts, in today's debates over single-family zoning, it is well-known that it reinforces, and has often been used to maintain, racial segregation. What’s less well-known are the deeply racist origins of zoning itself in America.

Cashin talks about how policy decisions made in the early 20th century to intentionally construct “ghettos” manifest in inequality and opportunity hoarding today, how everyone can work toward a government and culture that ends caste, and how together communities can prosper.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
