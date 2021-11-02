'White Space, Black Hood' with Sheryll Cashin

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sheryll Cashin, the Carmack Waterhouse professor of law, civil rights and social justice at Georgetown University and author of White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality.

According to national housing experts, in today's debates over single-family zoning, it is well-known that it reinforces, and has often been used to maintain, racial segregation. What’s less well-known are the deeply racist origins of zoning itself in America.

Cashin talks about how policy decisions made in the early 20th century to intentionally construct “ghettos” manifest in inequality and opportunity hoarding today, how everyone can work toward a government and culture that ends caste, and how together communities can prosper.

