A tribute to the late Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore presentation of a conversation he had with the late Shirley A. Chisholm.

Chisholm was the first African-American woman elected to Congress and an outspoken advocate for women and minorities during her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was known as a politician who refused to allow fellow politicians, including the male-dominated Congressional Black Caucus, to sway her from her goals.

Chisholm talks about becoming a politician, running for the Democratic Presidential nomination, being an opponent of the draft, supporting increases for education and health care, and advocating for the needs of minorities.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
