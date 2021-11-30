A tribute to the late Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore presentation of a conversation he had with the late Shirley A. Chisholm.

Chisholm was the first African-American woman elected to Congress and an outspoken advocate for women and minorities during her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was known as a politician who refused to allow fellow politicians, including the male-dominated Congressional Black Caucus, to sway her from her goals.

Chisholm talks about becoming a politician, running for the Democratic Presidential nomination, being an opponent of the draft, supporting increases for education and health care, and advocating for the needs of minorities.

