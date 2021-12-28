Recognize The Chew Class in Session with Terrence J and Chef Liz Rogers

On this week’s program: the conclusion of my conversation with chef Liz Rogers, founder and president of Creamalicious Ice Cream and Recognize The Chew Class in Session Series with Terrence J.

Courtesy of Terrence J

Acclaimed actor and philanthropist Terrence J is leading the initial sessions of a new program that showcases the impact of the HBCU experience and inspires the next generation of African American leaders. Terrence J is a graduate of North Carolina A&T, he has firsthand knowledge about the benefits of the HBCU experience.

Terrence J talks about attending North Carolina A&T, why is decided to participate in the program, what the virtual seminar will provide and lessons learned while in college.

Chef Rogers talks about opening her own hot-spot restaurants, her four generation family recipes, her passion for cooking and inspiring work with the community.

