Recognize The Chew Class in Session with Terrence J and Chef Liz Rogers
On this week’s program: the conclusion of my conversation with chef Liz Rogers, founder and president of Creamalicious Ice Cream and Recognize The Chew Class in Session Series with Terrence J.
Acclaimed actor and philanthropist Terrence J is leading the initial sessions of a new program that showcases the impact of the HBCU experience and inspires the next generation of African American leaders. Terrence J is a graduate of North Carolina A&T, he has firsthand knowledge about the benefits of the HBCU experience.
Terrence J talks about attending North Carolina A&T, why is decided to participate in the program, what the virtual seminar will provide and lessons learned while in college.
Chef Rogers talks about opening her own hot-spot restaurants, her four generation family recipes, her passion for cooking and inspiring work with the community.