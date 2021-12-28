© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

Recognize The Chew Class in Session with Terrence J and Chef Liz Rogers

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 28, 2021
On this week’s program: the conclusion of my conversation with chef Liz Rogers, founder and president of Creamalicious Ice Cream and Recognize The Chew Class in Session Series with Terrence J.

Courtesy of Terrence J

Acclaimed actor and philanthropist Terrence J is leading the initial sessions of a new program that showcases the impact of the HBCU experience and inspires the next generation of African American leaders. Terrence J is a graduate of North Carolina A&T, he has firsthand knowledge about the benefits of the HBCU experience.

Terrence J talks about attending North Carolina A&T, why is decided to participate in the program, what the virtual seminar will provide and lessons learned while in college.

Chef Rogers talks about opening her own hot-spot restaurants, her four generation family recipes, her passion for cooking and inspiring work with the community.

Listen to Part 1.

In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
