A lot happened in Austin this year. Protests. Elections. A winter storm. A vaccine rollout. The return of concerts and events, like ACL Fest.

Here are KUT's favorite images that tell the story of 2021.

January

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Protesters chant and wave flags in support of President Donald Trump in front of the Texas Capitol on Jan. 6. Protests occurred nationwide in opposition to the presidential election results.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Members of the National Guard walk through the Texas Capitol on Jan. 11, the day before opening day of the 87th Texas Legislative Session. After the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Texas Department of Public Safety brought additional personnel to the state Capitol grounds to assist DPS with opening day security.

Julia Reihs / KUT Hundreds of people wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine from Austin Public Health at the Delco Activity Center on Jan. 14.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Construction crews build an apartment complex at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Koenig Lane on Jan. 21.

February

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Pedestrians walk along Oltorf Street, where cars have stalled during a historic winter storm.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT A person carries a bucket filled with firewood in South Austin on Feb. 16.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Hundreds of people wait in line to enter the H-E-B on South Congress Avenue during Winter Storm Uri on Feb. 16.

Michael Minasi / KUT People line up to have containers filled with water at St. Elmo Brewing Company in South Austin. Breweries throughout the city distributed water for free to residents who lost running water during the freeze.

March

Michael Minasi / KUT Andrea Troncoso helps one of her children put on shoes at their home in North Austin. The Troncoso children were two of 800 Austin ISD students waiting for special education evaluations earlier this year.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Shawn Fagan walks with his dog, Jasper, and sheep, Anna, on his farm on March 10. Many of the farm's crops were irreparably damaged during the February storm.

Michael Minasi / KUT Demonstrators gather in support of the George Floyd Act outside the state Capitol on March 25.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Lena Froese administers a nasal swab test during a COVID-19 testing event at Austin ISD headquarters on March 26.

April

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT First-grade students prepare for a story stroll, an outdoor reading exercise, at Dawson Elementary School in Austin on April 8.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Jenn Brown (left) helps her friend Kris Carpenter move out of her Round Rock apartment after she received a notice of lease termination due to damage from the February winter storm.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Bicyclists pass a mural by artist Chris Rogers honoring George Floyd and other victims of racial violence on April 20, the day a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death.

May

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover was imploded in North Austin on May 8. The flyover was so steep the Texas Department of Transportation said it must be replaced.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT People hang out at Zilker Park as vaccines for the coronavirus are rolled out.

Michael Minasi / KUT Mohawk reopens with a sold-out performance by Heartless Bastards on March 27.

June

Michael Minasi / KUT Kevin Chen flips into Jacob’s Well as Karissa Chesky films on June 4.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Austin Resource Recovery, EMS and Austin Police Department officers remove tents and other belongings from an encampment for people experiencing homelessness outside City Hall on June 14.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Megan Rapinoe prepares to take a corner kick during match between the U.S. Women's National Team and Nigeria at Q2 stadium in Austin on June 16. It was the first game played at the new stadium.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Austin FC prepares to play their first home game, against the San Jose Earthquakes, at Q2 stadium on June 19.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Central Texans gathered for the Juneteenth parade in East Austin on June 19. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT A cat lounges in the doorway of a business in downtown Taylor on June 24.

July

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT People watch a fireworks display put on by H-E-B and the Austin Symphony from Lady Bird Lake. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT People demonstrate against proposed changes to state election laws outside the Texas Capitol on July 8.

Michael Minasi / KUT Team U.S.A. Diving member Jordan Windle trains for the Olympics at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on July 12.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT A crowd gathers to watch approximately 10,000 migrating purple martins roost in trees at Capital Plaza on July 17.

Michael Minasi / KUT Eduardo Abraham receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Hilary Hight during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in East Austin on July 24.

Michael Minasi / KUT Participants of the Georgetown-to-Austin March for Democracy leave Good Hope Baptist Church to embark on a 9-mile march to the North Austin Muslim Community Center on July 29.

August

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Members of the Texas House of Representatives converse as the House remains "at ease" during the second special legislative session on Aug. 9. Some Democratic members had fled the state in July to block passage of an elections bill they said would restrict voting rights in the state.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Families of children in the Eanes Independent School District gather near Westlake High School on Aug. 17 for a demonstration opposing mask mandates in schools.

Michael Minasi / KUT Aria holds out her hands for hand sanitizer after finishing lunch at Summitt Elementary School in Austin on Aug. 26.

September

Michael Minasi / KUT Soraya Santos participates in a protest outside the state Capitol on Sept. 1 in response to Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT The Emergency Services Pipes and Drums Association – a Central Texas band made up of firefighters, police and paramedics – performs at the Capitol Rotunda on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Members of Mermaid Society SMTX sit on a float during the San Marcos Mermaid Parade on Sept. 25.

Michael Minasi / KUT Only a few people remain after crews spent the morning clearing a homeless encampment under the I-35 overpass near Austin Police Department headquarters on Sept 29.

October

Patricia Lim / KUT People raise signs during the Women's March ATX, a rally in response to legislation banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, at the Texas Capitol on Oct. 2.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Crowds push up to watch Megan Thee Stallion perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 1. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Pigeons fly over the Vistra Corp. power plant in Midlothian. Texas power plants like this one are preparing for the cold weather, hoping to avoid another blackout.

James Christenson / KUT People wait for a ride to start at the first official Williamson County Fair and Rodeo in Taylor on Oct. 21.

November

Michael Minasi / KUT Daniel and Annette Cantu pose for a portrait before entering San Jose Cemetery in Montopolis to celebrate Día de los Muertos on Nov. 2.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Singer Taméca Jones gets ready for one of her last performances in Austin before moving to Los Angeles.

Michael Minasi / KUT People run in front of the "si-glo" art installation at the Waterloo Greenway's Creek Show.

Michael Minasi / KUT Lyric, 5, reaches out to her mother, Stephanie Dodoo, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during a pediatric vaccine clinic at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center on Nov. 13.

Patricia Lim / KUT Elena Gutierez, a 10th grader at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, plays her baritone horn during a send-off performance ahead of a trip to New York for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

James Christenson / KUT Birds sit on electrical lines at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and South Congress Avenue on Nov. 22.

December

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Attendees watch the KUT and KUTX Holiday Sing-Along and downtown tree lighting at the south steps of the Capitol on Dec. 4.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Visitors look at Joel Pace's home in Austin's Circle C neighborhood on Dec. 13. Each year, Pace creates an elaborate Harry Potter-themed display for the holidays.