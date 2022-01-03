© 2022 KUT

Each month we spotlight a local nonprofit that's in need of help. It's a way to connect our listeners with charities that make an impact.

Get Involved spotlight: Equality Texas

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published January 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST
EqualityTexasLogo.jpg
Equality Texas

From Equality Texas, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

EQUALITY TEXAS’ POLITICAL ADVOCACY 

Equality Texas is the state’s leading advocacy organization defending the rights of LGBTQ+ Texans. The Equality Texas team and its members are at the state Capitol fighting for the very heart of our mission. What we do in support of full and lived equality for LGBTQ+ people:

• Work closely with elected officials – especially during the Legislative Session – to educate lawmakers about LGBTQ+ issues, connect them directly with their constituents, strategize on how to defeat proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and prioritize the passage of a statewide comprehensive nondiscrimination law to fully protect LGBTQ+ Texans.

• Empower Equality Texans to prepare and deliver testimony, attend rallies at the Capitol in opposition of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, and coordinate visits with their elected officials.

• Help business leaders understand the importance of creating an economically vibrant and welcoming Texas for all that discourages discrimination and promotes diversity.

EQUALITY TEXAS FOUNDATION’S COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT 

Equality Texas Foundation seeks to engage, educate, mobilize, and train individuals to become civically engaged, expanding leadership density across the state. We recognize that an organization in a state as large as Texas cannot do this work alone. By investing in enhancing the skills and knowledge of people committed to our mission of full and lived equality, we empower them to recognize their individual power and unlock their leadership potential.

Ways to get involved:

Michael Lee
Mike is a features producer at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for KUT.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
