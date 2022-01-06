© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

The life and legacy of Dr. John Hope Franklin

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late John Hope Franklin, a native of Oklahoma, alumnus of Fisk University and Harvard, and the James B. Duke Professor Emeritus of History and Professor of Legal History at Duke University Law School.

Franklin talks about growing up in Oklahoma, attending Fisk University, the importance of history, the civil rights movement and his career.

Franklin died on March 2, 2009. He was 94.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
