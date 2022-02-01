© 2022 KUT

Each month we spotlight a local nonprofit that's in need of help. It's a way to connect our listeners with charities that make an impact.

Get Involved spotlight: Austin Free-Net

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published February 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST
AFNKUTImage.png
Austin Free-Net

From Austin Free-Net, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

For over 26 years and counting, Austin Free-Net has worked closely with the community to provide digital access and education to Austin residents with a heavy emphasis on our most underserved community members. We break down digital barriers by providing:

  • Public access to internet and devices 
  • Digital literacy training and assistance 
  • Support finding affordable internet & devices 

Austin Free-Net’s Digital Navigator Program 

Our Digital Navigator program meets the demand of the community's desire and need for a wide variety of individualized digital assistance. This includes finding and using affordable internet access, device acquisition, technical skills, and communication and application support. We provide community members with trusted one-on-one customized and dedicated assistance and our volunteers are an integral part of the Digital Navigator Program. Not only will volunteers make a positive impact in their community, becoming a Digital Navigator will allow them to strengthen their interpersonal, teaching, and digital skills. They can also earn various incentives as they help clients with their goals and demonstrate an excellent understanding of digital skills. By investing in digital equity and our mission, we empower community members to fully participate in civic and cultural engagement, employment, lifelong learning, and access to essential services.

Austin Free-Net

Ways to get involved:

Sign up to be a volunteer
Sign up to be a Digital Navigator

Donate your devices
Donate for Amplify Austin Day 2022

Michael Lee
Mike is a features producer at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for KUT.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
