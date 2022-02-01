Get Involved spotlight: Austin Free-Net

From Austin Free-Net, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

For over 26 years and counting, Austin Free-Net has worked closely with the community to provide digital access and education to Austin residents with a heavy emphasis on our most underserved community members. We break down digital barriers by providing:



Public access to internet and devices



Digital literacy training and assistance



Support finding affordable internet & devices



Austin Free-Net’s Digital Navigator Program

Our Digital Navigator program meets the demand of the community's desire and need for a wide variety of individualized digital assistance. This includes finding and using affordable internet access, device acquisition, technical skills, and communication and application support. We provide community members with trusted one-on-one customized and dedicated assistance and our volunteers are an integral part of the Digital Navigator Program. Not only will volunteers make a positive impact in their community, becoming a Digital Navigator will allow them to strengthen their interpersonal, teaching, and digital skills. They can also earn various incentives as they help clients with their goals and demonstrate an excellent understanding of digital skills. By investing in digital equity and our mission, we empower community members to fully participate in civic and cultural engagement, employment, lifelong learning, and access to essential services.

