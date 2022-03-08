© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

'The Mind of Millionairess' with Jewel Tankard

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Jewel Tankard.jpg
Jewel Tankard

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jewel Tankard, founder and CEO of the Millionairess Club, economist-turned-financial powerhouse, and author of The Mind of a Millionairess published by Post Hill Press. As a child growing up in Detroit, she had a front row seat to what entrepreneurship looked like.

Tankard talks about growing up in Detroit, starting her own business, her commitment to helping women create wealth, modern investment tools and success strategies.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
