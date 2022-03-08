'The Mind of Millionairess' with Jewel Tankard

Jewel Tankard

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jewel Tankard, founder and CEO of the Millionairess Club, economist-turned-financial powerhouse, and author of The Mind of a Millionairess published by Post Hill Press. As a child growing up in Detroit, she had a front row seat to what entrepreneurship looked like.

Tankard talks about growing up in Detroit, starting her own business, her commitment to helping women create wealth, modern investment tools and success strategies.

