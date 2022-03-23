We Ball Sports with Nehemiah Mitchell and Darrion Herring

On this edition of In Black America, producer/holt John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Nehemiah Mitchell and Darrion Herring, co-founders of We Ball Sports.

We Ball Sports is an e-commerce site specializing in trendsetting, high-quality football gear and sports apparel at affordable prices to players of all ages worldwide. The company is the first profitable African American-owned online sports apparel store. The three founders are former Division 1 athletes under 30.

Mitchell and Herring talk about playing Division 1 football; how the partners beat the odds and found success; the idea for the company; youth, college and professional players using their brand; and the partnership with HBCU League Pass.