We Ball Sports with Nehemiah Mitchell and Darrion Herring

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
Nehemiah Mitchell and Darrion Herring, co-founders of We Ball Sports.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/holt John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Nehemiah Mitchell and Darrion Herring, co-founders of We Ball Sports.

We Ball Sports is an e-commerce site specializing in trendsetting, high-quality football gear and sports apparel at affordable prices to players of all ages worldwide. The company is the first profitable African American-owned online sports apparel store. The three founders are former Division 1 athletes under 30.

Mitchell and Herring talk about playing Division 1 football; how the partners beat the odds and found success; the idea for the company; youth, college and professional players using their brand; and the partnership with HBCU League Pass.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
