'Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap' with Rodney A. Brooks

Rodney A. Brooks

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Rodney A. Brooks, former deputy managing editor and personal finance and retirement columnist for USA TODAY and author of Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap: Racism and Discrimination.

Centuries of exploitation and discrimination have left African Americans much poorer than white Americans. The median white household has a net worth 10 times that of the median African American household.

Brooks talks about how African American individuals or families can harness financial literacy and planning resources to cut into that existing gap; how the federal government and state governments were complicit in the racism and discrimination that caused these gaps in the first place; and creating a mindset change to embrace financial risk-taking and encourage investing.

