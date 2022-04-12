© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

'Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap' with Rodney A. Brooks

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
In Black America logo
Rodney A. Brooks
Rodney A. Brooks

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Rodney A. Brooks, former deputy managing editor and personal finance and retirement columnist for USA TODAY and author of Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap: Racism and Discrimination.

Centuries of exploitation and discrimination have left African Americans much poorer than white Americans. The median white household has a net worth 10 times that of the median African American household.

Brooks talks about how African American individuals or families can harness financial literacy and planning resources to cut into that existing gap; how the federal government and state governments were complicit in the racism and discrimination that caused these gaps in the first place; and creating a mindset change to embrace financial risk-taking and encourage investing.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
