'Hi, How Are You' concert returns for the first time since the pandemic

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Austinites can once again celebrate the life of the late musician and artist Daniel Johnston at the third "Hi, How Are You Day" benefit concert.

The show, which was originally set for January, will take place May 4 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. It's hosted by the Hi, How Are You Project, a mental health-focused nonprofit. The lineup includes headliner Grouplove, choral rock band The Polyphonic Spree, singer-songwriter Kate Davis, Los Angeles-based Madame Gandhi, and local musicians Ley Line and Deezie Brown.

In previous years, the concert coincided with Hi, How Are You Day on Jan. 22 (which is also Johnston's birthday). But due to a rise in COVID cases earlier this year, organizers decided to postpone. People who aren't able to attend the show in person can watch a livestream.

All proceeds from the concert go toward the Hi, How Are You Project, which was inspired by Johnston, who openly struggled with mental illness. The organization aims to encourage "open and ongoing dialogue on mental well-being."

Johnston died in 2019 at the age of 58.

People can also view a mural featuring Johnston's artwork outside The Contemporary Austin, which just wrapped up an exhibition of his work last month. His piece “Jeremiah the Innocent & Friends in Zilker Park” is also part of the Austin Central Library’s permanent collection on the fourth floor.

