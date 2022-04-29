Get Involved spotlight: Ghisallo Cycling Initiative

From Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Ghisallo Cycling Initiative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2011 with programs in Austin and San Antonio. The name “Ghisallo” derives from the patron saint of cycling, Madonna del Ghisallo. We envision a community of comfortable and confident lifelong riders and our mission is to enable historically underserved populations to access their interests by bicycle.

Ghisallo has three programmatic divisions segmented by age group:

Cycle Academy (https://cycleacademy.org) is focused on enabling youth to develop into self-sufficient and confident riders who have the skills and knowledge to use their bicycles for transportation without depending on adults. With a focus on exploration, navigation, and transportation, we create the opportunity for youth to explore and connect with their communities, to learn to navigate and access the city, and to use their bikes for transportation to the park, the pool, their friend’s house, and school.



City Cyclist (https://citycyclist.org) is focused on adults as well as the general public (families, all ages) and includes group rides, clinics, events, and community programs.



Golden Rollers (https://goldenrollers.org) is focused on older adults, seniors, and individuals with physical and cognitive impairments. Riders primarily use upright and recumbent tricycles to experience high quality physical activity, access to the outdoors, and to reduce isolation and loneliness.



Now Hiring: Ghisallo is looking for an enthusiastic Austin Team Lead to support our Austin staff, clients, programs, and projects. Anticipated start date during May 2022. Full details available at

https://ghisallo.org/blog/job-opening-austin-team-lead-community-educator/

Volunteers: Connect with us about volunteering to support our Cycle Academy youth programs (Summer Bike Clubs are coming up!), Golden Rollers tricycle programming, and City Cyclist adult rides. Additionally, we can use some volunteer ride support for Bike to Work Day (May 20th) and Bike to School Day (May 4th). https://ghisallo.org/volunteer/

Ghisallo is hosting various events and activities during May Bike Month:

Bike to School Day on May 4th: Ghisallo is distributing 100+ bikes to various AISD Schools during Earth Week, and in addition supporting students biking to school with instructor-led rides and stipend sponsorships to provide encouragement for students biking to school.



Bike to Work Day on May 20th: Ghisallo is recruiting fueling stations and leading coordinated group rides from different geographic areas of town, leading to Texas Coffee Traders along the Lance Armstrong Bikeway and the citywide celebration at City Hall.



We Bike Wednesdays at Texas Coffee Traders, 7:30am-9am every Wednesday in May - free coffee and snacks for those that bike by.



Urban Roots Farm Share deliveries by bike - Each week Ghisallo staff will deliver 25 farm shares to families experiencing food insecurity in East Austin - all by bike.



Langford Elementary School Bikecamping Overnight to Mckinney Falls State Park



Langford Elementary School Bike Parade: Working with Langford Elementary over the past six years, running programs, clinics, weekend rides, and more, we developed a relationship centered on expanding opportunities for biking and outdoor recreation for kids. We have a full spectrum of bike services with the school, including Bike Clubs, BikeStart (learn-to-ride), Bicycle Skills Challenge, a Community Bike Shop, Community Weekend Rides, and this year a Bikecamping Overnight trip. We recently facilitated the installation of Pump track and flow track on campus, and biking is now being integrated into the school day with some classes for positive behavior and academic outcomes for participating students. We will celebrate Bike to School Day and a Bike Parade on Friday, May 13th at Langford Elementary.

