Get Involved spotlight: Chariot

Chariot is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been enriching lives and communities by providing free transportation and socialization to non-driving Austin area seniors since 1988. Volunteer drivers provide door to door services seven days a week, using their own vehicles. We take clients to essential services like medical appointments, grocery shopping, as well as community activities, church and social outings.

Paid drivers provide weekly scheduled group rides throughout our growing service area for grocery shopping, senior center activities, and fitness classes to keep seniors living independently. Our paid drivers also are available to do individual rides when volunteers are not available.

All services are provided free of charge. Many of our clients are at risk of social isolation, which has proven to be detrimental to physical and mental health, especially in older adults. Friendships are often formed between client and driver, helping strengthen community bonds for seniors living on their own.

We serve 18 zip codes in Travis County; our total service area includes Southeast Austin, South Austin, Southwest Austin, Lakeway, Dripping Springs and Elgin.

We provide rides for clients to a variety of activities but we prioritize rides for medical and dental appointments and procedures. We drove over 78,000 miles in 2021, and we plan to give 10,000 rides in 2022! The need is greater than ever as the Austin area has one of the most rapidly growing populations of 65 and over in the United States.

Volunteer with us!

Chariot volunteer drivers use their own cars to provide seniors door-to-door rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, hair appointments, pharmacies, banks, activity centers, support groups, and other errands. Typically a round trip takes 2-3 hours; a one-way drop off is about an hour.

VOLUNTEER DRIVING IS EASY!



Minimum requirement is 1 drive per month (Most volunteers enjoy the experience and do more!)



Drivers select rides to fit their own schedules



Rides can be set up by phone or email



Family members of any age are encouraged to ride along



Sign up at: https://chariot.org/volunteer/

Apply for a Job!

We’re currently recruiting: a Finance Manager, a Van Driver, and a Board Member. To apply: https://chariot.org/jobs/

Donate!

Donations keep the wheels rolling at Chariot (formerly known as Drive a Senior Central Texas). We’re grateful to the thousands of people who support us with their time, money, and in-kind goods and services. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, donations to Chariot are tax deductible. Donate online or if you prefer, you may send your donation via check to:

Chariot

724 Eberhart Lane #500

Austin, Tx. 78745

Tax ID# 26-2735793

