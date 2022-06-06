'Where’s Rodney?' with Carmen Bogan

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Carmen Bogan, founder of Dream On Publishing and author of Where’s Rodney?

If you ask most 8-year-olds what they like to do for fun, you might hear them say watch movies, play online games or eat pizza with friends. But Bogan, wants much more for African American children. She wants them to include being in nature and reading to their lists.

Bogan talks about literacy for children of color, reading about characters that look like them, why African American children must see themselves through inspiring stories and illustrations, and why immersing African American children in nature is vital to balanced mental health.

