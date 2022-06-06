© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

'Where’s Rodney?' with Carmen Bogan

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
A black and white graphic says "In Black America."
Where's Rodney.jpeg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Carmen Bogan, founder of Dream On Publishing and author of Where’s Rodney?

If you ask most 8-year-olds what they like to do for fun, you might hear them say watch movies, play online games or eat pizza with friends. But Bogan, wants much more for African American children. She wants them to include being in nature and reading to their lists.

Bogan talks about literacy for children of color, reading about characters that look like them, why African American children must see themselves through inspiring stories and illustrations, and why immersing African American children in nature is vital to balanced mental health.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
