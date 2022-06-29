© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

JMA Global with Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
JeanetteAbraham

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. spoke to Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO of JMA Global, LLC.

Abraham spent the majority of her career working for General Motors Corp., from the time she was a 16-year-old co-op student attending Pershing High School in Detroit. She later earned a degree from Wayne State University.

Abraham talks about growing up in Detroit, attending Pershing, the importance of co-op programs, investing in her first business, and being a role model.

Tags

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.