JMA Global with Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. spoke to Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO of JMA Global, LLC.

Abraham spent the majority of her career working for General Motors Corp., from the time she was a 16-year-old co-op student attending Pershing High School in Detroit. She later earned a degree from Wayne State University.

Abraham talks about growing up in Detroit, attending Pershing, the importance of co-op programs, investing in her first business, and being a role model.