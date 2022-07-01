© 2022 KUT Public Media

Each month we spotlight a local nonprofit that's in need of help. It's a way to connect our listeners with charities that make an impact.

Get Involved spotlight: The Sobering Center

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
SoberingCenter.jpg
soberingcenter.org

From the Sobering Center, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

The Sobering Center is a safe place for publicly intoxicated people to sober up as an alternative to the hospital or jail. We also connect clients to long term treatment when appropriate. If you think someone could benefit from utilizing this free public service call 911 and tell them someone needs to go to the Sobering Center.

We are currently in the process of building out our volunteer program! All volunteers go through a background check and drug screening. Volunteers can work on the floor supporting staff this includes things like taking vitals, chatting with clients, and other tasks. This is opportunity is perfect for someone in recovery looking for a way to get involved and give back. We also take volunteers for our 6th St. outreach program. Here volunteers will administer BAC tests and engage with community members about safe substance use.

You can find us at:

https://soberingcenter.org

512-957-1900

info@soberingcenter.org

Let’s Connect:

Facebook: SoberingCenterAustin

Twitter: @soberingcenter

Instagram: @soberingcenteraustin

LinkedIn: sobering-center-austin

Michael Lee
Mike is a features producer at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for KUT.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
