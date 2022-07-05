© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

JMA Global with Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO — Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO of JMA Global, LLC.

Abraham spent the majority of her career working for General Motors Corp., from the time she was a 16-year-old co-op student attending Pershing High School in Detroit. She later earned a degree from Wayne State University.

Abraham talks about her leadership roles with GM, earning the respect of her male peers, why she stayed with GM and the importance of hard work and determination.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
