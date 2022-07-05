JMA Global with Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO — Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO of JMA Global, LLC.

Abraham spent the majority of her career working for General Motors Corp., from the time she was a 16-year-old co-op student attending Pershing High School in Detroit. She later earned a degree from Wayne State University.

Abraham talks about her leadership roles with GM, earning the respect of her male peers, why she stayed with GM and the importance of hard work and determination.

