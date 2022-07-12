© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Colgate Women’s Games with Cheryl Toussaint

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Cheryl Toussaint
Cheryl Toussaint

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Toussaint, Olympic silver medalist and director of Colgate Women's Games.

Colgate Women’s Games is the nation’s longest-running track and field series for women and girls. It has served as a training ground for an astounding 29 Olympians, including two gold medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and has trained hundreds of National Champions.

Toussaint talks about the legacy of the program that has impacted tens of thousands of lives and the power of sports as a force for good among youth of color. She also talks about discovering her athletic talent through her longtime coach and mentor, and founder of the Colgate Women’s Games, Fred Thompson, and empowering young female athletes to realize their potential and gain self-confidence.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
