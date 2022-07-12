Colgate Women’s Games with Cheryl Toussaint

Cheryl Toussaint

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Toussaint, Olympic silver medalist and director of Colgate Women's Games.

Colgate Women’s Games is the nation’s longest-running track and field series for women and girls. It has served as a training ground for an astounding 29 Olympians, including two gold medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and has trained hundreds of National Champions.

Toussaint talks about the legacy of the program that has impacted tens of thousands of lives and the power of sports as a force for good among youth of color. She also talks about discovering her athletic talent through her longtime coach and mentor, and founder of the Colgate Women’s Games, Fred Thompson, and empowering young female athletes to realize their potential and gain self-confidence.