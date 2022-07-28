© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

St. Mark's School of Texas with Lee S. Smith, Esq.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
Lee S. Smith, former associate vice president for legal affairs at UT Austin and principal and founder of TravelerSmith Consulting spoke to John L. Hanson Jr. about the new St. Mark's School of Texas award in his honor and his career.
Lee S. Smith, former associate vice president for legal affairs at UT Austin and principal and founder of TravelerSmith Consulting.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lee S. Smith, former associate vice president for legal affairs at UT Austin and principal and founder of TravelerSmith Consulting.

Recently, St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas announced the establishment of a new award in his honor: the Lee S. Smith '65 Courage and Honor Distinguished Alumni Award. Smith integrated St. Mark’s School of Texas and was the first African-American graduate.

Smith talks about growing up in segregated Dallas, being the only African- American student at St. Mark’s School of Texas, attending Harvard University, his career, and why the award is significant.

When asked why its important to acknowledge the people that have played an important role in his life and career, Smith says, “I know that we are not self-made. Everything I am- everything that I’ve done- I can point to people that had everything to do with making a difference in my life to put me in a position to do that. And the teachers that met us, for the interest they took in us. For what little they had, to give us everything, and give us more… this isn’t my honor. This is their honor.”

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
