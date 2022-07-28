St. Mark's School of Texas with Lee S. Smith, Esq.

KUT / Lee S. Smith, former associate vice president for legal affairs at UT Austin and principal and founder of TravelerSmith Consulting.

Recently, St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas announced the establishment of a new award in his honor: the Lee S. Smith '65 Courage and Honor Distinguished Alumni Award. Smith integrated St. Mark’s School of Texas and was the first African-American graduate.

Smith talks about growing up in segregated Dallas, being the only African- American student at St. Mark’s School of Texas, attending Harvard University, his career, and why the award is significant.

When asked why its important to acknowledge the people that have played an important role in his life and career, Smith says, “I know that we are not self-made. Everything I am- everything that I’ve done- I can point to people that had everything to do with making a difference in my life to put me in a position to do that. And the teachers that met us, for the interest they took in us. For what little they had, to give us everything, and give us more… this isn’t my honor. This is their honor.”