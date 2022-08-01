Get Involved spotlight: Keep Austin Fed

From Keep Austin Fed, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Keep Austin Fed is a champion for our neighbors experiencing food insecurity. We serve our community through the recovery of wholesome, nutritious surplus food. We provide an outlet for local farms, grocery stores, caterers, and restaurants who have excess food to donate and partner with over 75 other nonprofits around the city who can distribute it to the communities they serve. This ensures that food that might otherwise spoil or be tossed in a landfill where it generates harmful greenhouse gases is redistributed to people in need.

Keep Austin Fed relies heavily on volunteers to use their own cars and about an hour (or less!) of their time to complete a food rescue run. Our food rescue runs happen every day of the week, and just about every day of the year, because hunger doesn’t take a holiday. Last year, with the dedication of 160 volunteers, we made over 4000 food rescue runs, rescuing over 800,000 pounds of good food, and providing the equivalent of over 670,000 meals to our community.

If you are interested in helping to save our planet by keeping perfectly good food out of the waste stream, and getting it into the hands of our neighbors who can use a little bit of help, come VOLUNTEER with us!

Ways to Get Involved:

Volunteer to be a Food Rescuer

Support Keep Austin Fed online or via check sent to:

Keep Austin Fed

3903 S. Congress Ave, #40760

Austin, TX 78704

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter: @keepaustinfed

More information about donating food can be found here.

Apply to become a food contributor using this form.

Still have questions? Check out our website at https://www.keepaustinfed.org or email us at info@keepaustinfed.org

