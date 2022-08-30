© 2022 KUT Public Media

Atlas With Rick Hammell, founder and CEO

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
Rick Hammell portrait
Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Atlas (formerly Elements Global Services)

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Atlas (formerly Elements Global Services).

Under Rick’s leadership, the company, which has been rebranded, has grown from a local startup to a global HR tech firm with 19 offices and the capability to support clients in more than 160 countries.

Hammell talks about starting his firm, empowering companies to realize their global aspirations, pioneering and defining the direct Employer of Record (EOR) business model and underrepresented entrepreneurs and business leaders.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
