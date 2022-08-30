Atlas With Rick Hammell, founder and CEO

Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Atlas (formerly Elements Global Services)

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Atlas (formerly Elements Global Services).

Under Rick’s leadership, the company, which has been rebranded, has grown from a local startup to a global HR tech firm with 19 offices and the capability to support clients in more than 160 countries.

Hammell talks about starting his firm, empowering companies to realize their global aspirations, pioneering and defining the direct Employer of Record (EOR) business model and underrepresented entrepreneurs and business leaders.

