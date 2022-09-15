Here's how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Austin area

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the many ethnicities that meet in this country through everything from art exhibitions to food.

Here are some events happening in the Austin area over the month, which starts Thursday:

Curated Conversations: The New World Order of Casta Paintings, Sept. 15

Casta paintings, an art genre that emerged in the 18th century, depicted the mixing of races and cultures. Learn more about the history of these paintings during a virtual event hosted by the Blanton Museum of Art from 12-1 p.m.

Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin, Sept. 15 – Jan. 8

This exhibit at the Blanton showcases textiles and the social roles they represented during the 1600s and 1700s. The Blanton is free on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Latino Art Wknd, Sept. 16-18

Of Color is hosting its second annual Latino Art WKND at Distribution Hall in East Austin. The event will feature a variety of Latino artists and makers offering food, goods, music and dance. For more information and tickets go here.

Mexic-Arte exhibits, Sept. 16

The Mexic-Arte Museum is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with two new exhibitions: Histories of Transformation/ Historias de Transformacion and The Origins of Medicine. The museum is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy performances by poet Ariana Brown and musical group Eterno Scroll. Admission is $10 (free for members).

Viva Mexico, Sept. 17

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting its 15th annual Viva Mexico event starting at 6 p.m. The evening will feature music from J.R. Gomez y los Conjunto Bandits and Mala Nota Daniel Llanes, and DJs Chulita Vinyl Club, with performances by Ballet Folklorico de Austin and Danza Azteca Guadalupana. There will also be a panel discussion featuring Univision Host Claudia Talamantez, a lowrider show and artisan mercado presented by Frida Friday ATX. The event is free.

Salsa for the Soul, Sept. 17

Latinitas, AVANCE-Austin and Con Mi MADRE are hosting a night of salsa dancing to raise money for women-led organizations that help Latino children, women and families. Get tickets here.

Paper marigold workshop, Sept. 18

Learn how to make paper marigolds for the community Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead altar at the Mexic-Arte Museum from 12-4 p.m. For more information, go here.

Latin dance classes, Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 11

Esquina Tango will teach a variety of Latin dances — including Tango, Samba and Bachata — every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Moody Amphitheater. Beginners are welcome, and no partner is needed. The classes are free. Find more information here.

Rudy Ruiz book reading and signing, Sept. 21

BookPeople is hosting author Rudy Ruiz for a discussion of his novel Valley of Shadows, a mystery based along the U.S.-Mexico border. The free event starts at 7 p.m.

¡Escándalo! — The Improvised Telenovela!, Sept. 23

The Austin Public Library will host an improvised performance based on audience suggestions from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Yarborough Branch. Find more information here.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Oct. 8

The Austin Public Library is holding a free event with performing arts, food and literature from 1-4 p.m. at the Central Library.

Mariachi Herencia de México, Oct. 13

The Latin Grammy-nominated band led by Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Pedro Infante, will perform at the Long Center during a night of mariachi music. Ticket prices range from $29 to $64; buy one here.

This page may be updated with more events.

