Life & Arts

A Tribute to B.B. King

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT
BBKing.com
bbking.com
B.B. King | Photo Courtesy: BBKing.com

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Blues legend B.B. King.

King, is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all-time and the father of Rock and Roll. He recorded more than 50 albums during his seven-decade career. In 1984, he was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame and into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Also, King is a 15-time Grammy-Award winner. he received a Grammy Lifetime achievement award in 1987 and a Grammy Hall of Fame award in 1998.

On May 14th, 2015 King died. He was 89.

Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
