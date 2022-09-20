A Tribute to B.B. King

BBKing.com / bbking.com B.B. King | Photo Courtesy: BBKing.com

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Blues legend B.B. King.

King, is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all-time and the father of Rock and Roll. He recorded more than 50 albums during his seven-decade career. In 1984, he was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame and into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Also, King is a 15-time Grammy-Award winner. he received a Grammy Lifetime achievement award in 1987 and a Grammy Hall of Fame award in 1998.

On May 14th, 2015 King died. He was 89.

