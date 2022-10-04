A conversation with Tavis Smiley, veteran media personality

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tavis Smiley, veteran media personality, author, philanthropist and radio station owner.

Courtesy of Tavis Smiley

Recently, Smiley returned to the airwaves as an owner of a talk radio station KBLA - the only African American owned talk station west of the Mississippi. Smiley began his radio broadcast career in Los Angeles at KGFJ 1230 AM. After making a name for himself in the city of the Angles, he became a familiar voice to African American listeners on the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.”

Smiley talks about attending Indiana University, moving to Los Angeles, his start in broadcasting, working at BET, having a signature daily talk show at NPR, his segue into television and becoming a broadcast owner.