Ms. Pat

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia Williams, star of the ‘Ms. Pat Show’ on BET-Plus.

On August 11, 2022, Williams’ multi-cam sitcom The Ms. Pat Show premiered its second season on BET+, with a third season already ordered. Season 1 of the series garnered a 2022 Emmy nomination in the “Outstanding Direction For A Comedy Series” category for the episode where Williams confronts the man who sexually and domestically abused her as a teenager.

Williams is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.

Williams talks about growing up in Atlanta, becoming a standup comedian, being a teenage mother, how the TV program came about, having an Emmy nomination and life as a TV star.