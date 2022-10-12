© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Patricia Williams, Star of the ‘Ms. Pat Show’

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
Ms. Pat portrait
Ms. Pat

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia Williams, star of the ‘Ms. Pat Show’ on BET-Plus.

On August 11, 2022, Williams’ multi-cam sitcom The Ms. Pat Show premiered its second season on BET+, with a third season already ordered. Season 1 of the series garnered a 2022 Emmy nomination in the “Outstanding Direction For A Comedy Series” category for the episode where Williams confronts the man who sexually and domestically abused her as a teenager.

Williams is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.

Williams talks about growing up in Atlanta, becoming a standup comedian, being a teenage mother, how the TV program came about, having an Emmy nomination and life as a TV star.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
