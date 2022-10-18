On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. present part one of a two-part discussion with Kevin Merida, executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

In June 2021, Merida took the helm of the largest news gathering organization in the West. The veteran journalist became the 19th editor of the 139-year-old newspaper. Previously, he was a senior vice president at ESPN and editor in chief of the Undefeated, a multimedia platform that explores the intersections of race, sports and culture.

Merida talks about growing up in Washington, DC, becoming a journalist, attending Boston University, his first journalism job, why persons of color are important in the newsrooms and his vision of the Los Angeles Times.

