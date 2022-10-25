© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Kevin Merida, Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times- Part II

KUT 90.5
Published October 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
Kevin Merida Portrait

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Kevin Merida, executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

In June 2021, Merida was selected to led the LA Times into a new era. Before joining the Times he was
a senior vice president at ESPN and editor in chief of the Undefeated. Before ESPN, he spent more than two decades with the Washington Post as a congressional correspondent, national political reporter, longform feature writer, magazine columnist and senior editor in several roles.

Merida talks about becoming a newsroom manager, understanding change within the industry, new innovations at the LA Times and advice to the next generation of journalists.

