Get Involved spotlight: Central Texas Pig Rescue

From Central Texas Pig Rescue, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Central Texas Pig Rescue is home to over 200 last-chance pigs who we have rescued from abandonment, heinous abuse situations, large-scale cruelty seizures, animal testing, and slaughter, as well as rescued goats, donkeys, chickens, and cats. To help combat the rampant pig rehoming crisis, we work to educate the community on expectations for proper pig parenthood and work to network unwanted pigs into new safe homes, bypassing shelters and rescues. Founded in 2016 and powered by a 100% volunteer animal care team, our mission is to help people see pigs differently and to inspire compassion through meaningful interactions between humans and animals.

Last year, we relocated to a beautiful forested property to give our permanent residents the best enriching life possible. The land is a dream-come-true, has brought such joy to our residents and volunteers, and has enabled us to host events and corporate/academic volunteer days to give people an opportunity to enjoy some time in nature surrounded by amazing animals. Over the last year, we have incurred huge financial burdens in the journey of fulfilling our infrastructure needs to make our land both animal and human-friendly, from building an all-off-grid power source to fencing to our resident & human housing. Through it all, we are so grateful for the magic of our “enchanted pig forest.”

Tracey Stabile / Central Texas Pig Rescue Josie the pig living her best life

Volunteering:

As a 100% volunteer organization, every bit of time, energy, and love is so valuable to us! It truly takes a village of kind & hard-working people to do what we do. We always need more help on site to provide routine care to our residents such as providing them with meals, water, bedding, and lots of love!

All volunteers begin by attending a minimum of 3 Volunteer Workdays, which are organized chore days on site. These days help them get oriented around the property, learn about pig interaction and friendships with pigs, and helps them decide if they want to to be fully trained as an Animal Care Team Member. You can attend as many Volunteer Workdays as you’d like!

For anyone who decides to become a member of the Animal Care Team, they’ll attend a formal training and be able to sign up for core shifts based on their own schedule, work at events, and attend volunteer workshops.

Keep in touch: