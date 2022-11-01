© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

The Field Generals: African American Quarterbacks In The NFL

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
James Harris (left) and Doug Williams (right)
James Harris (left) and Doug Williams (right)

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with former NFL quarterbacks James Harris, Doug Williams and Warren Moon, who, along with Randall Cunningham, Vince Evans and Jay Walker are known as The Field Generals.

They gathered for a number of years, during Super Bowl week in February to honor pioneering African American quarterbacks Willie Thrower and Marlin Briscoe.

They discuss the successes and struggles of African American quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Tags
Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content