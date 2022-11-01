The Field Generals: African American Quarterbacks In The NFL

James Harris (left) and Doug Williams (right)

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with former NFL quarterbacks James Harris, Doug Williams and Warren Moon, who, along with Randall Cunningham, Vince Evans and Jay Walker are known as The Field Generals.

They gathered for a number of years, during Super Bowl week in February to honor pioneering African American quarterbacks Willie Thrower and Marlin Briscoe.

They discuss the successes and struggles of African American quarterbacks in the National Football League.