Life & Arts

Paul Warfield & Al Jenkins and the 1972 Miami Dolphins

Published November 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST
Al Jenkins, former Cleveland Browns player and Miami Dolphins Champion.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with pro football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield and also speaks with former NFL offensive lineman Al Jenkins, who for the Cleveland Browns and the 1972 Champion Miami Dolphins.

They both talk about becoming professional athletes, their football career, the undefeated season with the Miami Dolphins, Monday Night football and how African American players changed the game.

Paul Warfield, pro football Hall of Famer

