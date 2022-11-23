'It was valuable': Two brothers talk about their military deployments

Last year, StoryCorps partnered with KUT for a series of virtual recordings in their Military Voices Initiative. We’ve been sharing a few of those stories this November. This piece features a conversation between Lieutenant Colonel Blaze Belobrajdic and his brother, Technical Sgt. Lance Belobrajdic. They are both, like their father before them, military veterans. Blaze served in the Marine Corps for 17 years, and Lance served in the Air Force for 11 years and the Texas Air National Guard for 3 years. Here, they talk about how their deployments affected their family, including their brother Travis, who is still serving in the U.S. Army.

This piece was produced by Juan Garcia and Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs with the opportunity to record, share, and preserve the stories of our lives. storycorps.org.

