Life & Arts

Remembering Recording Artist and Music Executive Joe Simon

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Joe Simon.jpeg
Joe Simon, legendary soul and R&B recording artist and record company executive

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to legendary soul and R&B recording artist and record company executive Joe Simon, who began his career as a gospel singer, went on to great success as soul singer, eventually returning to Christian music.

As an entertainer, Joe Simon rose to the top of the pop music ranks with million selling albums and hit singles. His countless worldwide nightclub and concert appearances in addition to television guest spots all proved one thing: Joe Simon’s appeal extends far beyond the insular R&B audience. Fans have touted Joe Simon as the heir to the late Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.

Simon died on December 13th, 2021. He was 85.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
