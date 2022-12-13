Remembering Recording Artist and Music Executive Joe Simon

Joe Simon, legendary soul and R&B recording artist and record company executive

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to legendary soul and R&B recording artist and record company executive Joe Simon, who began his career as a gospel singer, went on to great success as soul singer, eventually returning to Christian music.

As an entertainer, Joe Simon rose to the top of the pop music ranks with million selling albums and hit singles. His countless worldwide nightclub and concert appearances in addition to television guest spots all proved one thing: Joe Simon’s appeal extends far beyond the insular R&B audience. Fans have touted Joe Simon as the heir to the late Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.

Simon died on December 13th, 2021. He was 85.