Get Involved spotlight: Austin Bat Cave

From Austin Bat Cave, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Austin Bat Cave is a creative community completely powered by donations and grants. Our writing programs empower students to find their voices and tell their stories. Learn more at https://austinbatcave.org/

Founded in 2007, ABC works with young authors ages 6 to 18 in Central Texas, primarily Travis County. We provide programs in creative writing, journalism, college essay writing, resume writing, expressive journaling, and more. We strive to make our programs safe and accessible for all students, and prioritize partnerships with Title 1 schools and communities that have limited access to creative arts programming. With Austin’s rising housing costs and shifting demographics, we continue to adapt. In the past two years, ABC expanded its geographic reach to increase program equity and accessibility, activated youth civic engagement through op-ed programs, integrated therapeutic journaling into our programs, and provided monthly workshops for system-involved youth.

Every year, ABC publishes student work in anthologies that feature student writing. We’ve published hundreds of young people from Central Texas over the years, and most of these writers are seeing their name in print for the first time. Every May we host an Anthology release and reading, bringing together writers, families, and community members.

Austin Bat Cave is always looking for volunteers interested in leading or assisting our writing programs. We’re looking for instructors with a wide range of experiences from novice to experienced teachers. Bilingual instructors (in any language) are encouraged to reach out!

We’re also always in need of new or gently used books to give away to students and their families. Books for any age level from early childhood through to adult literature are welcome! We could also always use pens, pencils, markers, notebooks, and all the other usual office supplies.

Do you think you have other skills a small creative writing nonprofit could use? Then reach out, we’d love to hear from you.

Of course, donating to Austin Bat Cave is the best way to make sure your donation helps us reach more and more students. Find us at https://austinbatcave.org/ or send us an email at Info@austinbatcave.org.

