Life & Arts
ATXPlained-Podcast-Cover-3000x3000.jpg
ATXplained
For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Tickets go on sale soon for KUT's next ATXplained Live at the Paramount on Feb. 22

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published January 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST
Juan_Fiesta_Gardens
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
KUT's Juan Garcia presents his story at our last ATXplained Live show in September 2022.

ATXplained Live is coming back to the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 22!

Join us for an evening of brand new stories based on your questions, told in sound, music, images, dance — and a few special guests.

You may have heard or read some of the stories from our last show, like this one about the most "valuable" thing in an Austin museum or this one about the history behind an aging relic on Lady Bird Lake. But there's nothing quite like seeing these stories told live and in person, sharing the moment with hundreds of other people.

We'll have another new lineup of never-before-seen stories. So please, join us at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Paramount. You won't regret it.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at AustinTheatre.org.

Related Content