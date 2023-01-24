© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Ron Simons

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST
Ron Simons, five-time Tony Award-nominated and four-time Tony Award-winning producer

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ron Simons, five-time Tony Award-nominated and four-time Tony Award-winning producer; four-time Sundance Film Festival selected producer and founder and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment.

With over two decades of experience, Simon has been a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes – he’s leading the effort to tell stories of African American history, culture, and experience.

Simons talks about becoming a Broadway producer, his uphill battle in a predominantly white industry, why it’s important to have stories about people of color on Broadway, high points of his career and his hopes and expectations for the shows he produces.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
