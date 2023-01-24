Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Ron Simons

Ron Simons, five-time Tony Award-nominated and four-time Tony Award-winning producer



On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ron Simons, five-time Tony Award-nominated and four-time Tony Award-winning producer; four-time Sundance Film Festival selected producer and founder and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment.

With over two decades of experience, Simon has been a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes – he’s leading the effort to tell stories of African American history, culture, and experience.

Simons talks about becoming a Broadway producer, his uphill battle in a predominantly white industry, why it’s important to have stories about people of color on Broadway, high points of his career and his hopes and expectations for the shows he produces.

