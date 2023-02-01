Get Involved spotlight: Austin Pets Alive!

From Austin Pets Alive!, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is a No-Kill animal shelter based in Austin, Texas. But it’s not your average animal shelter. APA! pioneers comprehensive, innovative programs designed to save the cat and dogs most at risk for euthanasia. APA! was founded in 1997, when the city of Austin had a kill-rate of 87% . Today, Austin has a save-rate of 97%.

Through programs such as the Parvo Puppy ICU, the Feline Leukemia Adoption Center and Dog Behavior Program, APA! helps give the most vulnerable populations of companion animals a second chance at the life they deserve.

APA!’s mission expands beyond the immediate lifesaving happening at the Austin shelter. It aims to promote and provide the resources, education, and programs needed to eliminate the killing of companion animals nationwide. Through American Pets Alive! (AmPA!) communities can learn how to implement the same lifesaving programs seen at Austin Pets Alive! in their own shelters!

As a nonprofit, the generosity of the greater Austin community is what has allowed the organization to rescue thousands upon thousands of animals a year. Last year, APA! was able to save nearly 12,000 animals. Apart from adopters and fosters, APA! is always looking for volunteers and donations to ensure its shelter operations are running smoothly. You can sign up to volunteer through our website, or make a donation here today!

APA!’s upcoming events include:

Palentine’s Day 5k

Dust off those running shoes, put a leash on your furry friend and join the annual Austin Pets Alive! Palentine’s 5k!

APA! invites you to take part in a virtual run or walk in your neighborhood or city and support pets still looking for their best pal with a 5K on February 11, 2023!

Registration is open! The cost is $40 for registration which includes a limited edition Palentine's 5k t-shirt and entry into APA!’s giveaways.

All proceeds benefit the lifesaving efforts of Austin Pets Alive! and help in finding loving homes for all their animals. Give back to pets who need you the most and share the love for pets who will not have a pal this Valentine's Day.

You can sign-up and claim your shirt today by visiting austinpetsalive.org or clicking on this link.

Amplify Austin 2023

Amplify Austin Day starts on March 1, 2023 at 6:00 pm, but you can join in the generous spirit of the annual day of giving early by making your contribution now! Gifts made to Austin Pets Alive's Amplify Austin page during early giving will be matched up to $25,000 by an anonymous donor, which means your gift makes twice the impact for APA!'s cats and dogs!

Amplify Austin Day is the biggest day of giving in Central Texas, when friends like you come together to raise money in 24 hours to support and celebrate causes that serve Austin’s community. And your generosity during early giving can help Austin Pets Alive! reach its goal and continue the lifesaving work for people and pets in Central Texas and beyond.

Your donation helps Austin Pets Alive! give shelter animals the chance at life they deserve. Make your Amplify Austin gift today to help save even more pets and have your donation matched!

