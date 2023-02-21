Keepingly with Founder and CEO Daniel Smith

Daniel Smith, founder and CEO of Keepingly

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Daniel Smith, founder and CEO of Keepingly – a platform for homeowners to manage, maintain, pay, and keep records of all their home services and expenses.

As a homeowner himself, Smith realized that the current processes around his home management, maintenance, record-keeping, and bill payment were immensely disjointed and fragmented.

Smith talks about empowering homeowners to maintain, manage, and grow their property, enhancing equitable housing and generational wealth and bridging the divide between homeownership haves and have-nots.

