© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Keepingly with Founder and CEO Daniel Smith

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST
IBA_nologo.jpg
Daniel Smith .jpeg
Daniel Smith, founder and CEO of Keepingly

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Daniel Smith, founder and CEO of Keepingly – a platform for homeowners to manage, maintain, pay, and keep records of all their home services and expenses.

As a homeowner himself, Smith realized that the current processes around his home management, maintenance, record-keeping, and bill payment were immensely disjointed and fragmented.

Smith talks about empowering homeowners to maintain, manage, and grow their property, enhancing equitable housing and generational wealth and bridging the divide between homeownership haves and have-nots.

Tags
Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content