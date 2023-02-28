‘Watermelon and Red Birds’ with Author Nicole A. Taylor

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Nicole A. Taylor, food writer, master home chef, producer, and author of ‘Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.’

In 2017, Taylor published a New York Times article on Juneteenth foods. Not long thereafter, her agent told her she needed to consider a book of Juneteenth recipes - a suggestion she dismissed. Watermelon and Red Birds, contains more than 75 recipes alongside history and cultural exploration.

Taylor talks about becoming a chef, recipes for celebrating Juneteenth, kitchen gadgets you'll need for essential Juneteenth foods, the history of "red drink," and resources to BIPOC-owned hot sauces, jams, spices, and waffle mix companies.

