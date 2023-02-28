© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

‘Watermelon and Red Birds’ with Author Nicole A. Taylor

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST
Nicole A. Taylor
Nicole A. Taylor, food writer, master home chef, producer, and author of ‘Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.’

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Nicole A. Taylor, food writer, master home chef, producer, and author of ‘Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.’

In 2017, Taylor published a New York Times article on Juneteenth foods. Not long thereafter, her agent told her she needed to consider a book of Juneteenth recipes - a suggestion she dismissed. Watermelon and Red Birds, contains more than 75 recipes alongside history and cultural exploration.

Taylor talks about becoming a chef, recipes for celebrating Juneteenth, kitchen gadgets you'll need for essential Juneteenth foods, the history of "red drink," and resources to BIPOC-owned hot sauces, jams, spices, and waffle mix companies.

Tags
Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content