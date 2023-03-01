Get Involved spotlight: Meals on Wheels Central Texas

From Meals on Wheels Central Texas, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Over the next decades, the number of Central Texans over 65 is expected to continue to grow exponentially—both in number and as a percentage of the overall population. At the current rate of growth, it is projected that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children in the U.S. The mission of Meals on Wheels Central Texas is to support this growing number of older adults through programs that improve their health and quality of life

Your support helps more than 5,000 older adults in Central Texas live independently in their own homes.

About Meals on Wheels Central Texas