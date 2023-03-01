Get Involved spotlight: Meals on Wheels Central Texas
From Meals on Wheels Central Texas, this month's spotlight nonprofit:
Over the next decades, the number of Central Texans over 65 is expected to continue to grow exponentially—both in number and as a percentage of the overall population. At the current rate of growth, it is projected that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children in the U.S. The mission of Meals on Wheels Central Texas is to support this growing number of older adults through programs that improve their health and quality of life
Your support helps more than 5,000 older adults in Central Texas live independently in their own homes.
About Meals on Wheels Central Texas
Meals on Wheels Central Texas is one of the largest meal-delivery organizations in Central Texas, distributing nearly 3,000 meals each business day to homebound older adults and people with disabilities. Part of the Austin community since 1972, MOWCTX believes in holistic case management and also offers the following services to our clients through our many programs: minor and major home repairs; in-home personal care; grocery shopping assistance; a monthly supply of shelf-stable groceries; extra, daily, shelf-stable meals for the nutritionally at-risk; problem-solving therapies; rural meal delivery; Alzheimer's respite; assistance with on-line technology; and pet food and pet health care for our clients’ dogs and cats. For more information, please visit www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.