‘Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen’ With Justin Sutherland

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Justin Sutherland, Food Network’s Iron Chef winner, TV host, restaurateur, and author of ‘Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking From A Northern Kitchen.’

As a child growing up in Apple Valley, Minn., Sutherland spent a lot of time in the kitchen with his Japanese, Norwegian and southern grandparents.

Sutherland talks about being a nationally recognized cooking celebrity, chef, and entrepreneur; traditional Southern recipes with a Northern flair; being a producer and host of Taste the Culture (TBS, TNT); and his diverse contributions not only to the culinary world but his philanthropic endeavors and community involvement.