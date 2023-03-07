© 2023 KUT Public Media

‘Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen’ With Justin Sutherland

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST
Northern Soul.jpeg - In Black America

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Justin Sutherland, Food Network’s Iron Chef winner, TV host, restaurateur, and author of ‘Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking From A Northern Kitchen.’

As a child growing up in Apple Valley, Minn., Sutherland spent a lot of time in the kitchen with his Japanese, Norwegian and southern grandparents.

Sutherland talks about being a nationally recognized cooking celebrity, chef, and entrepreneur; traditional Southern recipes with a Northern flair; being a producer and host of Taste the Culture (TBS, TNT); and his diverse contributions not only to the culinary world but his philanthropic endeavors and community involvement.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
