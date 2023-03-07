Texas Women's History Moments 2023

KUT and the Ruthe Winegarten Foundation celebrate Women’s History Month with the “Texas Women’s History Moment” throughout March. Each day, these 90-second pieces highlight the impact that women in the Lone Star State have had in shaping what Texas has become today. This year’s additions include Molly Ivins, Sophia Alice Callahan, Maria Elena Zamora O'Shea, Lydia Mendoza, Mary Couts Burnett and many others. You can hear them throughout the day on KUT during this month or play them within the posts below.Thank you to our sponsors – OBGYN North and Natural Beginning Birth Center.