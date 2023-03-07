Texas Women's History Moments 2023
KUT and the Ruthe Winegarten Memorial Foundation for Texas Women’s History celebrate Women’s History Month with the “Texas Women’s History Moment” throughout March. Each day, these 60-second pieces highlight the impact that women in the Lone Star State have had in shaping what Texas has become today. We'll bring you stories of pioneering historians, pilots, activists, musicians, and more; they'll air every weekday in March during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
This year's moments are read by Carrie Rodriguez, Suzanna Choffel, and Valoneecia Tolbert.
Emma Tenayuca
A profile of tenacious labor leader and educator Emma Tenayuca
Maud Cuney Hare
A profile of musician, writer, and activist Maud Cuney-Hare
The "Petticoat Lobby"
A look at a group of women who lobbied for the causes they believed in, shortly after gaining the right to vote
Molly Ivins
A profile of the courageous — and controversial — writer and activist
Annie Mae Hunt
Hunt was born the grandchild of slaves and later became a celebrity as the subject of the oral history "I Am Annie Mae."