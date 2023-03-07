© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Texas Women's History Moments 2023

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST

KUT and the Ruthe Winegarten Memorial Foundation for Texas Women’s History celebrate Women’s History Month with the “Texas Women’s History Moment” throughout March. Each day, these 60-second pieces highlight the impact that women in the Lone Star State have had in shaping what Texas has become today. We'll bring you stories of pioneering historians, pilots, activists, musicians, and more; they'll air every weekday in March during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
This year's moments are read by Carrie Rodriguez, Suzanna Choffel, and Valoneecia Tolbert.

Emma Tenayuca
A profile of tenacious labor leader and educator Emma Tenayuca
Maud Cuney Hare
A profile of musician, writer, and activist Maud Cuney-Hare
The "Petticoat Lobby"
A look at a group of women who lobbied for the causes they believed in, shortly after gaining the right to vote
Molly Ivins
A profile of the courageous — and controversial — writer and activist
Annie Mae Hunt
Hunt was born the grandchild of slaves and later became a celebrity as the subject of the oral history "I Am Annie Mae."

Tags
Life & Arts Texas Women's History
Michael Lee
Mike is a features producer at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for KUT.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
Related Content
  • Texas Women’s History Month Profiles
    KUT and the Ruthe Winegarten Foundation celebrate Women’s History Month with the “Texas Women’s History Moment” throughout March. Each day, these 90-second pieces highlight the impact that women in the Lone Star State have had in shaping what Texas has become today. This year’s additions include Molly Ivins, Sophia Alice Callahan, Maria Elena Zamora O'Shea, Lydia Mendoza, Mary Couts Burnett and many others. You can hear them throughout the day on KUT during this month or play them within the posts below.Thank you to our sponsors – OBGYN North and Natural Beginning Birth Center.
  • Texas Women's History Month 2017
    This month, KUT is partnering with the Ruthe Winegarten Foundation to celebrate Women's History Month. Every day, we'll bring you a short feature spotlighting a historic woman, movement, or group of women in Texas.
  • Texas Women's History Month 2015