A Tribute to the late Dr. John Hope Franklin

jpegthedesultorylifeandtimes.blogspot /

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr., presents a tribute to the late John Hope Franklin, the distinguished attorney and legal scholar and professor who helped prepare the U.S. Supreme Court case for Brown v. Board of Education. He was the James B. Duke Professor of History Emeritus and for seven years was the professor of Legal History in the law school at Duke University.

Dr. Franklin was a native of Oklahoma and a graduate of Fisk University. He received the A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in history from Harvard University. He taught at several institutions, including Fisk University, St. Augustine's College, North Carolina Central University, and Howard University.

Dr. Franklin died on March 25, 2009. He was 94.

