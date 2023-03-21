© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Tribute to the late Dr. John Hope Franklin

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
dr._john_hope_franklin.jpg
jpegthedesultorylifeandtimes.blogspot
/

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr., presents a tribute to the late John Hope Franklin, the distinguished attorney and legal scholar and professor who helped prepare the U.S. Supreme Court case for Brown v. Board of Education. He was the James B. Duke Professor of History Emeritus and for seven years was the professor of Legal History in the law school at Duke University.

Dr. Franklin was a native of Oklahoma and a graduate of Fisk University. He received the A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in history from Harvard University. He taught at several institutions, including Fisk University, St. Augustine's College, North Carolina Central University, and Howard University.

Dr. Franklin died on March 25, 2009. He was 94.

Tags
Life & Arts In Black AmericaLife & Arts
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content