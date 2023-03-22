© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

'Alright, alright, alright!' Top Notch Hamburgers opening in Hutto

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT
TOP NOTCH BURGER HUTTO.png
City of Hutto
Top Notch was made famous as the drive-in burger joint featured in Richard Linklater's 1993 film Dazed and Confused, where actor Matthew McConaughey first coined the phrase “Alright, alright, alright!"

Austin's iconic burger joint Top Notch Hamburgers is opening a second location Wednesday — more than 50 years after its first restaurant opened on Burnet Road in 1971.

The new restaurant is in the Hutto Co-Op District near Highway 79. It'll be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

According to the city's website, owner Kelly Chappell said he hired most of the restaurant's 40 employees from Hutto as a way to invest in the community.

Chappell said the restaurant plans to host a grand opening party in a week or two, as well as an old-school hot rod car show on April 23.

Watch the scene below:

Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
