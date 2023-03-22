'Alright, alright, alright!' Top Notch Hamburgers opening in Hutto

Austin's iconic burger joint Top Notch Hamburgers is opening a second location Wednesday — more than 50 years after its first restaurant opened on Burnet Road in 1971.

The new restaurant is in the Hutto Co-Op District near Highway 79. It'll be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

According to the city's website, owner Kelly Chappell said he hired most of the restaurant's 40 employees from Hutto as a way to invest in the community.

Chappell said the restaurant plans to host a grand opening party in a week or two, as well as an old-school hot rod car show on April 23.

Top Notch was made famous as the drive-in burger joint featured in Richard Linklater's 1993 film Dazed and Confused, where actor Matthew McConaughey first coined the phrase, “Alright, alright, alright!"

Watch the scene below: