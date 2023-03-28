© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Everything you need to know about the CMT Awards in Austin this weekend

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published March 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
A row of four men in cowboy hats holding bowling balls
Courtesy of the artist
Midland and Jon Pardi will perform their nominated song “Longneck Way to Go” on the red carpet before the awards ceremony.

The Country Music Television Awards are happening at the Moody Center this Sunday. If you weren’t invited, there are plenty of free events happening that you could attend — and they start as early as Wednesday.

Here’s everything — events, road closures and how to watch — you need to know ahead of the awards.

Free events

CMT will host an outdoor concert Wednesday with Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard. Register for that event here.

On Friday, CMT will tape an installment of the show “Crossroads” with The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker. It's the network's longest-running music series. Register to be in the audience here.

Starting Saturday, a block party with live music, artist meet-and-greets, free merchandise and games will take place at Congress Avenue and Ninth Street. Folks will also have a chance to win tickets to the awards show. No registration is needed.

Also on Saturday, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform on an outdoor stage. Register for that here.

And on Sunday, the red carpet and pre-awards show will be hosted at the Moody Center. Country stars Midland and Jon Pardi will perform their nominated song “Longneck Way to Go.” Register for that here.

Road closures

Many roads around the Moody Center will be closed throughout the weekend to accommodate the events.

Parts of Colorado Street, Ninth Street, 10th Street and Congress Avenue are all already closed and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

Eleventh Street from Colorado to San Jacinto Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed until midnight.

How to watch

The CMT Awards start at 7 p.m. Sunday. The show will be broadcast live on CBS News Texas, and it’ll also be streamed live on Paramount Plus.

Tags
Life & Arts MoodyCountry MusicRoad ClosuresKUT
Haya Panjwani
Haya Panjwani is a general assignment reporter, with a focus on Travis County. Got a tip? Email her at hpanjwani@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @hayapanjw.
See stories by Haya Panjwani
Related Content