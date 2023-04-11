'How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace' with Shondra Brown

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shondra J. Brown, nurse and author of How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace: The Black Professional's Guide.

According to Brown, some of the most important rules of life in the workplace — especially for people of color — are the ones that aren't written down anywhere. Based on 24 years of experience as a health care professional, as well as interviews with those in other fields — Brown tries to help readers avoid the minefields that come with being African American in a white workplace.

Brown talks about real life experiences and observances during her employment in the health care industry, knowing your worth, minding your own business, getting up and going to work and understanding the triggers for diverse cultures.