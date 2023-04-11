© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace' with Shondra Brown

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
Shondra J Brown.jpeg
Courtesy of Shondra Brown

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shondra J. Brown, nurse and author of How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace: The Black Professional's Guide.

According to Brown, some of the most important rules of life in the workplace — especially for people of color — are the ones that aren't written down anywhere. Based on 24 years of experience as a health care professional, as well as interviews with those in other fields — Brown tries to help readers avoid the minefields that come with being African American in a white workplace.

Brown talks about real life experiences and observances during her employment in the health care industry, knowing your worth, minding your own business, getting up and going to work and understanding the triggers for diverse cultures.

Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.