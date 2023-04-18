Super Bowl LVII Week with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents commentary by Jalen Hurts, quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, during the week preceding Super Bowl LVII.

(left) Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, (right) Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl – the National Football League's championship game – pits the winner of the National Football Conference against the winner of the American Football Conference, with the winner receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl LVII was the first Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks were African American.

