Life & Arts

Super Bowl LVII Week with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents commentary by Jalen Hurts, quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, during the week preceding Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
(left) Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, (right) Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl – the National Football League's championship game – pits the winner of the National Football Conference against the winner of the American Football Conference, with the winner receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl LVII was the first Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks were African American.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
