The Boss Network with Founder and CEO Dr. Cameka Smith

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Cameka Smith, founder and CEO of The Boss Network.

The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs, and event- based networking. Founded in 2009, Boss is an acronym for "Bringing Out Successful Sisters.”

Smith talks about the power of networking and building relationships, why she launched her business, and how she developed a business strategy to monetize her brand and grow her business; Boss' innovative online community of professional and entrepreneurial women, African American women led businesses; Boss Impact fund and Boss Business University.

