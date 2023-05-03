© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

The Boss Network with Founder and CEO Dr. Cameka Smith

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 3, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT
Dr. Cameka Smith .jpeg
Dr. Cameka Smith, founder and CEO of The Boss Network

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Cameka Smith, founder and CEO of The Boss Network.

The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs, and event- based networking. Founded in 2009, Boss is an acronym for "Bringing Out Successful Sisters.”

Smith talks about the power of networking and building relationships, why she launched her business, and how she developed a business strategy to monetize her brand and grow her business; Boss' innovative online community of professional and entrepreneurial women, African American women led businesses; Boss Impact fund and Boss Business University.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
