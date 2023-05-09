Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain: The 2023 ACL Fest lineup is here

The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup is out now. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Mumford and Sons, and Alanis Morissette.

The annual festival returns to Zilker Park for two weekends, Oct. 6-8 and Oct.13-15, with nine stages and more than 100 musical performances.

Wide-ranging in genre, the 2023 lineup also includes hip-hop artist Lil Yachty, 90s alt-rock darlings The Breeders, country legend Tanya Tucker and reunited El Paso rock duo The Mars Volta.

As always, several local acts are featured at the festival. This year’s Austin lineup features KUTX April Artist of the month Die Spitz, Caramelo Haze, Shooks and Asleep at the Wheel.

The full lineup can be found here and tickets go on sale today at noon, with a portion of the ticket proceeds going to Austin Parks Foundation.