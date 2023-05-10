© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Gender Amplified, Inc. with Founder and President Ebonie Smith

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT
Ebonie Smith.jpeg
Ebonie Smith, award-winning music producer, audio engineer and singer-songwriter, and the founder and president of Gender Amplified, Inc.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ebonie Smith, award-winning music producer, audio engineer and singer-songwriter, and the founder and president of Gender Amplified, Inc., an organization that celebrates and supports women and girls in music production and audio engineering.

According to a recent survey by USC, only 2.8% of music producers in the industry are women, and only 10 producers in total were counted as being women of color over the past decade.

Smith talks about her 10-years industry experience as a African American female producer, the behind-the-scenes of being a producer and audio engineer who works with A-list artists, why she believes only 2.8% of music producers are women and an even smaller percentage are women of color, and why she started Gender Amplified, Inc.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
