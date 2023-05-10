Gender Amplified, Inc. with Founder and President Ebonie Smith

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ebonie Smith, award-winning music producer, audio engineer and singer-songwriter, and the founder and president of Gender Amplified, Inc., an organization that celebrates and supports women and girls in music production and audio engineering.

According to a recent survey by USC, only 2.8% of music producers in the industry are women, and only 10 producers in total were counted as being women of color over the past decade.

Smith talks about her 10-years industry experience as a African American female producer, the behind-the-scenes of being a producer and audio engineer who works with A-list artists, why she believes only 2.8% of music producers are women and an even smaller percentage are women of color, and why she started Gender Amplified, Inc.

